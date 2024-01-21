Former minister holds interaction meet with students, youth

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 20 Jan: Former minister Dr. Tangor Tapak recently held an interaction meeting with the students and youth leaders of Pasighat West area at Raneghat here in East Siang district and discussed various problems faced by the students.

During the interaction, the students and youth leaders approached him to move Chief Minister Pema Khandu to attend to the students’ problems and take up schemes under youth development.

Their demands included sanctioning funds for development of school infrastructure, introducing digital classrooms and providing necessary equipment in the educational institutions of their area, posting of teachers against the vacancies and providing sanitary items for the girl students.

Dr. Tapak, who is also advisor to the Chief Minister, has assured them to place the demands before the chief minister.

He has also suggested young voters to exercise their right to franchise in the upcoming elections and elect the right persons to represent people of their constituency.

Around 300 students and youths attended the meeting.