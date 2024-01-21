IAS officer Talwade in hot water over collecting money from liquor shops

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Secretary Amarnath Talwade finds himself in the midst of a controversy for allegedly pressuring his subordinate to collect money from liquor shops during his tenure as the senior general manager of the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation from 2015-’16.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena recently directed that an FIR be registered against Talwade, and IAS officer, in this regard. The report was published on Friday on the online news portal Oneindia.

It is learnt that an audio recording of a conversation between Talwade and his then subordinate – obtained during investigation – has been authenticated as being genuine and un-doctored by a forensic science laboratory (FSL).

The clip is understood to be crucial evidence of Talwade’s involvement in corruption. The LG has also recommended disciplinary action against Talwade to the home affairs ministry.

Meanwhile, Talwade has denied the allegation, terming it “baseless and without any truth.”

The investigation into Talwade’s alleged misconduct was initiated following a complaint filed by a Noida resident on 21 March, 2023. The complaint, along with a pen drive containing the audio clip, was submitted to the vigilance directorate. A preliminary inquiry by the directorate established the identities of the two officers involved in the conversation.

According to officials, the audio clip was sent to the FSL by the vigilance directorate at the direction of the chief secretary. The FSL’s analysis confirmed the authenticity of the recording, establishing that it had not been tampered with or altered.

A transcript of the audio clip revealed that Talwade had admitted to receiving Rs 5 lakhs from his subordinate. This admission further strengthens the case against him and provides concrete evidence of his involvement in corrupt practices.

The matter was subsequently referred to the Delhi government’s law department, which opined that the information provided in the complaint is sufficient to warrant the registration of an FIR.

The law department’s opinion is based on the fact that the information was not vague or lacking in essential details, and pertained to the commission of a cognisable offence.