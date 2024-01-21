NCC combined annual training camp underway

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: A 10-day combined annual training camp for NCC cadets is currently underway at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) campus here.

Over 300 cadets from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are attending the camp from 18 to 27 January.

The first day activities included biometric registration and area familiarization sessions.

On the second day, Brig. S.S Gill, group commander at NCC group hqs Tezpur, Assam, interacted with the cadets, imparting invaluable insights on time management and sharing his wealth of experience.

Commanding officer of 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion, NCC Naharlagun Col. Roshan Verma, who is the camp commandant, also addressed the cadets.