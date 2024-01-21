DC flags off EVM demo van

ZIRO, 20 Jan: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP on Saturday flagged off a van carrying an electronic voting machine (EVM) for conducting live demonstrations before the voters of the district.

The van, equipped with audiovisual facilities, will tour all strategic villages, zillas, gram segments, blocks, and public places to educate the voters on the operation of the EVM.

The DC said that the district election office has set up a “live EVM demonstration centre at the district secretariat, where the public can have their doubts on the working of the machine and the use of VVPAT cleared.”

Another EVM demonstration centre has been set up at the Yachuli ADC office, he said.

Among others, SP Keni Bagra and CO (HQ) Tenzin Yangchen were present at the flagging-off ceremony. (DIPRO)