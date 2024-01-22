27th State Level Taekwondo Championship begins

TEZU, 21 Jan: The 27th Kyorugi and 9th Poomsae State Level Taekwondo Championship, 2024 began at Amit Ringya hall here in Lohit district on Sunday.

Over 400 players from 17 districts are participating in the four-day event.

Former minister Mahesh Chai, MLA Dasanglu Pul and CALSOM’s Tezu block chairman Yalum Ama attended the opening ceremony.

Earlier, Arunachal Taekwondo Association (ATA) general secretary Likha Robin highlighted the various achievements of ATA in various national and international events.

The championship is being organized by Lohit Taekwondo Association under the aegis of ATA.