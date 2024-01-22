Road renovation works starts

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 21 Jan: Renovation of the much deteriorated portion of Miao – Namchick road from Namphai forest office to Miao, spanning 13 km, has commenced.

The commuters have been facing difficulties owing to the deteriorating road condition.

Miao MLA & Urban Development & Housing Minister Kamlung Mossang has arranged special funds for renovation of the deteriorating portion of Miao – Namchick road, resulting in commencement of renovation works on last Thursday.

Mossang has informed that the Public Works Department [PWD] has already handed over the Miao – Namchick

road to state highway department. The Rural Works Department [RWD] has also handed over the Miao – Vijaynagar [MV] road built under PMGSY to state highways department. Both MV road and Miao – Namchick road are now under state highway and the upgradation activity of which will commence after the upcoming state assembly election.

Meanwhile, in a joint communique the United Miao Mission [UMM] and it’s youth wing, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung [MSRH] have welcomed the transfer of Miao – Namchick and MV road to state highways department.