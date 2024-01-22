Gandhi meets woman whose father-in-law was ‘abducted’ by China’s PLA

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday met advocate Amoni Diru Pullom, whose father-in-law has been missing since 2015 after allegedly being abducted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), at his campsite near here.

Expressing concern, Gandhi promised to raise the matter with the authorities.

The Congress leader, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, was camping near Itanagar, where the march had halted for the night.

Pullom’s father-in-law was allegedly abducted by the PLA in 2015 and has not been heard from since.

Sources said that she spoke to Gandhi about the harrowing experience and the many times she has reached out to multiple channels for help.

Gandhi listened to her grievances and tried to understand her pain and frustration, the sources added.

Pullom has been protesting against the abduction and has sought her father-in-law’s early return. (PTI)