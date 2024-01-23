Admin holds coordination meet

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 22 Jan: In view of the chief minister’s proposed visit here in East Siang district next month, the local administration held a coordination meeting with the local MLA, police, PRI leaders and GBs last Saturday.

Local MLA Ninong Ering informed that Chief Minister Pema Khandu is expected to visit Pasighat West area on 15 February and lay the foundation stone for the construction of a mini-secretariat here.

During his visit, the CM is also scheduled to inaugurate a few departmental office buildings and construction of new roads. The chief minister will also attend the Ali Aye Ligang festival at Oyan village on the day, Ering informed.

CM’s adviser Dr Tangor Tapak urged the administrative officers

and police to “remain alert to maintain law and order.” He urged the PRI leaders and the GBs to cooperate with the local administration.

Ruksin ADC (i/c) John Modi reviewed the law and order situation. He urged the officers and the PRI leaders to “work in close coordination for time-bound execution of developmental schemes.”

Bilat CO Rupir Siboh, Sille-Oyan CO Dubom Apang, government officers, GBs, and PRI and public leaders also attended the meeting.