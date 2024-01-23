Prominent businessman passes away

PASIGHAT, 22 Jan: Prominent businessman and social worker Bhuneswar Singh has died on Monday, on his way to Dibrugarh from Pasighat for treatment. He was 80.

Late Singh is survived by seven daughters and two sons and grandchildren.

The shopkeepers and traders of Pasighat have decided to down their shutters on Tuesday as a mark of respect to late Singh.

Born on 1 October, 1944 in Pursauli village in Bihar’s Chapra district, Singh took his primary education in Tagoli Jamoh School, Pasighat and later completed his BSc. degree from Dibrugarh Kanoi College in Assam.

A pioneer in the field of trade and commerce here in East Siang district, Singh had immensely contributed to the growth of the local economy. He had a deep attachment to the locals and during his tenure as general secretary of Pasighat Market Association contributed in establishment of the present Pasighat Lal Bahadur Sashtri School. He had also donated land for establishment of Pasighat Donyi Polo School as the general secretary of Sri Sri Balaji Committee.

MLAs Kaling Moyong, Ninong Ering and Lombo Tayeng deeply mourned the passing away of Singh and offered condolences to the bereaved family. All three MLAs stated that Singh embodied the true spirit of entrepreneurship through his impactful endeavors that boosted the Pasighat’s economy.

DC Tayi Taggu and SP Sumit Kr. Jha also mourned the demise of Singh and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (DIPRO)