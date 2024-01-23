An assault on idea of India

Editor,

Following adverse comments of certain leaders of the Maldives, the ‘nationalist’ Indians are engaged in a zealous mission to promote Lakshadweep as a ‘dream destination’.

Nothing wrong in it, but questions should definitely be raised as to whether this deluge of ‘love’ for Lakshadweep starts and ends with having a luxurious holiday on the beaches of this beautiful archipelago and commercial exploitation of the union territory only with the interest sentiments of the indigenous population relegated to the oblivion.

It is extremely disgusting to read how Lakshadweep is witnessing interference in livelihood, food habits, education system and religious practices, to name a few. Ban on cow slaughter, draft law revolving around lifting of prohibition, and replacing the Kerala board syllabus with the CBSE curriculum are nothing but a severe assault upon the livelihood as well as the linguistic and religious sentiments of the indigenous population of the Malayalam-speaking Muslim-majority union territory. Indeed this country of diversity is witnessing with horror how crudely and shrewdly one’s independent on food, dress, culture, livelihood, language and religion can be infringed upon, all in the name of ‘unifying’ the nation through the unilateral policy of ‘one language, one culture, one nation’.

What an assault upon the very idea of India itself.

It is high time all sane and secular citizens of the country together protested against this tactic of bringing Lakshadweep in the ‘mainstream’, not only to protect the sanctity rights culture and sensitivity of the vulnerable population of the fragile region, but also to ensure the constitutional right of all Indians to practice/pursue their own religion, language, cultural attire and food of their independent choice in this country of all. Last but the least, instead of attempting to ‘pump liquor’ in Lakshadweep, why shouldn’t such attempt be first made in that so-called ‘role model of Indian development’ named Gujarat instead.

Kajal Chaterjee,

Kolkata