A call for justice

Editor,

In a world where dreams hinge on the outcome of examinations, the journey of aspirants is often a challenging and arduous one. Amidst this pursuit, a cloud of uncertainty looms over the APPSC paper leak issue, casting a shadow on the hopes and aspirations of countless individuals.

The most unfortunate victims in this saga are the innocents – those who, by the cruel hand of fate, find themselves deprived simply because of their economic circumstances. As they bear the brunt of the situation, the question of justice echoes in the corridors of the investigation process.

The failure of the CBI to make significant strides in the APPSC case raises profound concerns. Individuals who were meant to be held accountable continue to live lavish lifestyles, seemingly untouched by the consequences of their actions. The arrest of John Siram, the AE civil topper of the 2017 batch, in February 2023 seemed to be a glimmer of hope, but since then the public domain has been shrouded in silence, leaving us to wonder about the true progress of the investigation. Moreover, the shadow of uncertainty looms over the likelihood of suspended officers having their suspension orders being revoked.

Behind closed doors, findings and reports are concealed from public view, fostering an environment of suspicion among those closely following this issue. The lack of transparency only deepens the wounds of the aspirants who are left in limbo, eagerly awaiting justice.

Meanwhile, the bureaucratic hurdle – court cases, and delays in appointing new members – compound the agony of innocent aspirants. Deprived of the opportunity to take exams for over two years, their dreams hang in the balance as they remain at the mercy of the government.

To the authorities or bureaucrats entrusted with this responsibility, it’s crucial to remember that they were once aspirants too. Understanding the pain and emotions of those waiting in anticipation is paramount. The time has come for the government to acknowledge the plight of aspirants, rectify procedural lapses, and expedite the formation of the commission. The resilience of these individuals deserves acknowledgment, and their dreams should not be sacrificed on the altar of bureaucratic inefficiency.

APPSC Aspirant