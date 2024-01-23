EMRI GHS head checks ambulances

NAHARLAGUN, 22 Jan: State EMRI GHS (108) Head Khoda Tabin in a surprise visit on Monday inspected the ambulances at TRIHMS here to check if all the medical, mechanical and technical accessories and amenities are in place in the ambulances.

Such ambulances provide free emergency services across the state.

Tabin interacted with the TRIHMS authorities to learn if the ambulances are providing proper service to the people, and requested the authorities to “cooperate with the ambulance teams for providing better services.”

Later, he interacted with the on-duty EMT and pilot to check the legitimate expectations and requirements of the team.