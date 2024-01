Nineteen village heads of the ‘vibrant villages’ in Tawang district, along with their spouses, were flagged off on Monday morning from the Tawang DC office by DRDA PD Tenzin Jambey and 55th Bn ITBP Second-in-Command Suresh Yadav to attend the Republic Day celebration in Delhi. The visit has been arranged by the ITBP battalion. (DIPRO)