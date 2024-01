Papum Pare DEO Jiken Bomjen on Tuesday released a Nyishi song titled ‘Ngul Ger Alu Atamhudehayiku’, produced by the district election office under the SVEEP programme, at the DC office in Yupia. The song, encouraging voters to vote without being influenced by money and other allurements, has been written, composed and sung by Chera Tania and radio artist Tana Jiri. (DIPRO)