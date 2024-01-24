Queen United FC trounce KV-2 10-0 in Khelo India Women’s Football League

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Jan: Queen United FC defeated KV-2 10-0 in the opening match of the Capital Complex edition of the Khelo India Women’s Football League-2024 (U-17) at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Tuesday.

In the second match, Naharlagun FC were held to a 2-2 draw by Pretty Warrior FC.

The third and last match of the day was played between Ganga FC and Nirjuli FC, in which the former defeated the latter 3-0.

Six teams are participating in the league this year.

All India Football Federation treasurer Kipa Ajay attended the inaugural ceremony.

The East Kameng edition of the league has already concluded and GHSS Bazaar Line and GHSS Bana were the winner and the runner-up, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Khelo India Women’s Football League for U-15 category started in Changlang on 20 January.