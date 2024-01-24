Painting competition organised to mark Prakaram Diwas

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: One hundred students from different schools participated in a painting competition organised by the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No 2 here on 23 January, on the occasion of Prakaram Diwas, which marks the birth anniversary of Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“In the painting competition, the book Exam Warriors, written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was presented. Besides, certificates and books related to national freedom fighters and national importance were presented to five excellent selected students,” the school informed in a release.

The panel of judges comprised KV No 2 Principal Vinay Kumar, RGU Assistant Professor Pallav Saikia, Jollang-based SSRVM School art teacher Kavyashree Nath, and National Public School, Naharlagun art techer Ayan Pal, it said.