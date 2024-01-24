APSCPCR conducts awareness prog

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Jan: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) conducted an awareness programme on child rights at the Govt Upper Primary School in Damsite here on Tuesday.

APSCPCR member Ngurang Achung, who led the team, emphasised the need to conduct such programmes at school, “as the children are the most vulnerable section of the society.” He also highlighted the powers and functions of the commission.

During the campaign, the team created awareness on good touch and bad touch, and ‘stranger danger’.

On being informed that the school lacks some basic facilities, the APSCPCR team assured the school authority that it will take up the matter with the authority concerned.