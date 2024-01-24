There should be no money culture in election, says Rijiju

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: There should be no money culture in the election which is one of the root causes of corruption, said union minister for earth sciences Kiren Rijiju during an interaction programme with new voters, organized by the Arunachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday.

Rijiju said that “forcefully capturing the votes is not good only for politics but not good for democracy too.” He urged the youth for clean students’ leader election, and clean and transparent politics.

Highlighting the importance of vote, he said “youth should know the value of votes and their votes will decide the future of the society.”

“Democracy is for the people and government is also for the people; how the government is to connect with the people is more important than to win the heart of the people,” he added.

Rijiju also highlighted various developmental activities initiated by state and central governments in the state and also said that under

the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi country is developing in all fronts. He urged the new voters to connect with the developmental process.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge said, “BJP never works to grab the power, but it works for the welfare of the society.”

He urged the youth to spread awareness on clean election among the youth in the society.

State BJP vice president Nani Lajie appealed to the new voters to choose the right person to elect to serve the society.

State BJP general secretary Tadar Niglar highlighted the activities being carried out by the state BJP.

Among others, state Yuwa Morcha president Retemso Manyu also spoke, informed a party release.