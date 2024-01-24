APWWS commends Itanagar police

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) commended Itanagar police for apprehending Majibur Rahman alias Atabur Rahman accused in the Akashdeep twin murder case after 11-year manhunt.

The society lauded SP Rohit Rajbir Singh and his team for their meticulous work that led to the arrest of the proclaimed fugitive wanted in connection with a heinous crime involving rape and murder of two sisters after 11 years of his escape from jail.

“We appeal to the police for continuous vigilance so that such crimes never happen again in the state,” the APWWS said in a release.