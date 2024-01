[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMSAI, 23 Jan: The Namsai deputy commissioner, on the recommendation of the superintendent of police, on Tuesday revoked Section 144 CrPC here, in view of restoration of peace and tranquillity.

The prohibitory order had been issued on 14 January, following a heated argument between two individuals, which had escalated into clashes between Adivasi and Khamti youths. The argument had been triggered by road rage.