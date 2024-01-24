DDHS (PH) Dr. Subu Tasso Kampu retires

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Jan: Dr. Subu Tasso Kampu, DDHS (PH) who has superannuated recently, was given a warm send off by the officers and staff of directorate of health services (DHS) at the office conference hall here on Tuesday.

Dr. Kampu had completed her MBBS course from Rajendra Medical College, Ranchi. She had joined as MO at the then general hospital, Pasighat on 8 September 1989.

Thereafter, she was posted to Raj Bhavan dispensary, Itanagar in 2005 till 2012.

She was later promoted as DDHS (P&D) in the DHS office where she served from 2012 to 2016. Thereafter, she was posted as DMO, Yupia where she served from 2016 till 2020. Finally, she was posted back to DHS office as DDHS (PH) where she served from 2021 to 2023.

Dr. Kampu is recognized as the first lady doctor from Apatani tribe. She was also awarded the district silver medal for her meritorious services on 15 August, 2018. In addition, she received commendations from Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) for her contribution to both the organizations.

DHS incharge Dr.Dondu Wange wished Dr. Kampu a very happy post-retirement life and exhorted her and all to follow their passions and dreams after superannuation.

Other officers and staff also spoke on the occasion.