LMCA dept mourns Angu’s demise

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: The officers and staff of the legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department observed a two-minute silence on Tuesday as a mark of respect to the departed soul of former LMCA secretary Jokey Angu, who passed away on 21 January.

LMCA Controller Minte Siga recalled late Angu’s “contribution for upliftment of the department at various stages during his five-year tenure as its administrative secretary,” the department said in a release.

The officers and staff conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.