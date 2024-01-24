P/Pare DEO flags off EVM demo van

YUPIA, 23 Jan: Papum Pare District Election Officer (DEO) Jiken Bomjen flagged off the electronic voting machine (EVM) demonstration van from the DC office here on Tuesday.

The van, equipped with audiovisual IEC materials and an EVM, will be travelling to all the polling stations and prominent places in Doimukh, Sagalee and Itanagar assembly constituencies to familiarise the masses with the EVM voting process.

Bomjen informed that a “live EVM demonstration centre (EDC) has been established at the DC office here, where the public can access the EVMs during office hours.”

“Similar EDCs have been established at the offices of the ICR DC and the Balijan, Sagalee and Doimukh ADCs for the convenience of the public,” he said. (DIPRO)