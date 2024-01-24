Illegal appointment scam in Changlang

SIC arrests another govt official

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) on Tuesday arrested one more government official — Subrata Sarkar — in connection with the illegal appointments of primary teachers and other staff in education department in Changlang district, SIC informed in a release.

Sarkar, who is presently posted in the office of the Director of Elementary Education, here was arrested by the SIC (vigilance) PS after detailed analysis of the documents, interrogation of appointees and other suspects and technical analysis, the release said.

The SIC had registered a regular case No. 03/2023 U/S 120(B)/420/409/468/471 IPC R/W Sec. 13(2) of PC Act, 1988 on 17 August 2023, following the report of the illegal appointment under the education department in Changlang.

Earlier on Sunday, the SIC had arrested Tirap Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Ego Doye for his alleged role in the cases of illegal appointments in the education department of Changlang district.

The release further said that the SIC investigation into the illegal appointment is going on, and all facets of the case are being investigated in detail.