Arunachalee student among others at FTII, Pune brutally assaulted by mob

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: Mankap Nokwoham, an Arunachalee student hailing from Changlang district, who is also the president of the Film & Television Institute of India (Pune) Student Association (FTIISA), was brutally assaulted by alleged members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarti Parishad at the FTII campus in Pune on Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release, FTIISA president Mankap Nokwoham and general secretary Sayantan Chakrabarti informed that a mob of around 20-25 people entered the campus and held an agitation. There was a conflict between the miscreants and the security personnel as they wanted to enter the campus premises.

Nokwoham informed that few students who were concerned about the nuisance began to enquire, and then the miscreants started chanting “Jai Shree Ram” and hurled abuses at the students.

The press note further informed that Mankap, who was walking towards the main gate, was attacked by the mob that was seen loudly chanting “Jai Shree Ram.”

The mob attacked Mankap despite huge security on campus.

The Arunachalee student sustained grievous injury and multiple bruises but somehow managed to escape.

The mob, however, continued and reached the ‘wisdom tree.’ They started vandalizing the property of the campus and burnt down all the banners that were being placed.

Amidst the frenzy, FTIISA’s general secretary Sayantan Chakrabarti reached the scene and he too, was attacked and beaten up brutally by the mob. Four students sustained grievous injuries in the attack including female students.

There are a total of 5 students (three girls and two boys) from Arunachal Pradesh studying in FTII.

On Tuesday evening, the Arunachal Film Collective (AFC) in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep concern over the issue and sought urgent intervention by the state government in ensuring the safety of the Arunachalee students.

The AFC further stated that “incidents of violence against students especially, those hailing from the northeastern states, are not only distressing but also detrimental to the ethos of a harmonious and inclusive India.”

It has also requested the CM to call upon the Maharashtra government to take proactive measures on the issue and to create a safer environment for the Arunachalee students in FTII.

As per reports, the attack has come in the wake of few students raising their issues concerning Babri Masjid and holding posters and placards in the campus with slogans such as “Temple of shame,” “Remember Babri” etc, on 21 January, a day prior to the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The ABVP had earlier, strongly condemned the Babri Masjid banner at the FTII stating that “the students actively participating in the social welfare should avoid endorsing actions undermining the country’s welfare.”

The students at FTII, Pune are currently in protest since Wednesday and not attending their classes.