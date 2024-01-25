Residents urge authorities to check pollution emanating from central poultry farm

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NIRJULI, 24 Jan: The residents of P-sector here under Papum Pare district have alleged that the central poultry farm (CPF) here run by the department of animal husbandry, veterinary and dairy development (AH,V&DD), is posing serious health hazards to the people living in the area. The residents claim that pollution emanating out of the CPF is not only destroying the ecology of the area but also poses serious health hazards to the inhabitants of P-sector area.

While talking to this daily Taba Raka, a prominent citizen of the area alleged that officials of CPF are turning a blind eye to the problem. “Everyone in the area including the officials of the CPF and department of AH,V&DD are aware of the problem. But they don’t take corrective measures,” said Raka. He alleged that workers at CPF do not dispose of the wastes of chicken feed properly. “They burn the wastes and it pollutes the whole area. It becomes difficult to even breathe when they burn those wastes. Many people are suffering from breathing related ailments in the area due to it. I urge the health department to conduct a health check-up of people living in the vicinity,” said Raka.

Further, he alleged that workers do not properly dispose of the dead chickens. “The dead chickens are not properly buried by the workers. Often we see dead chickens all over the colony carried by the dogs and cats. The stench coming from it makes it extremely difficult to even walk on the colony road,” claimed Raka.

He urged the authorities to look into the matter with seriousness. “This is a very serious matter. If the department of AH,V&DD fails to address our concern we will be forced to knock on the door of higher authorities. Urgent steps should be taken in the interest of people living in the colony,” said Taba Raka.

Also, he urged the department of AH,V&DD to explore the possibility of shifting the CPF to some other place away from human habitation. “We are not against CPF as it helps to generate revenue for the government. But in the present location the human population has massively increased over the last few years. Therefore, the authorities should shift it to the outskirts where there is less population,” he added.

The central poultry farm is one of the oldest poultry farms of the department.