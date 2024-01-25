Ete raises polygamy issue with Gandhi

ITANANAGAR, 24 Jan: Leading a team of prominent social activists, Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) advisor Jarjum Ete called on Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here in state capital recently and raised questions about the prevalence of polygamy in the state.

While submitting a joint memorandum to Gandhi, Ete held a discussion about the Monogamy Bill, Forest Rights Act (FRA), and its non-implementation in Arunachal Pradesh. She also highlighted the “challenges faced by the locals.”

Team member and Guwahati High Court advocate Sonam Tsomo, representing Indigenous Research Advocacy Dibang (IRAD), pointed out the recent Forest Conservation Amendment Act and its potential impact on tribal society and the environment.

She expressed concern about “the 100 km aerial distance exemption for strategic and linear projects, which could adversely affect biodiversity and indigenous rights.”

Representative of AP Queer Station and psychologist, Yuma Narah highlighted the challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community in Arunachal Pradesh and emphasized the need for equal opportunities and the introduction of sex education through formal education.

Human rights lawyer and member of IRAD Ebo Mili has drawn the attention of Gandhi to the issues related to Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and highlighted the “disparity between its implementation and ground reality.”

He also highlighted concerns related to the Siang dam and other dams in Arunachal Pradesh, revealing how locals are kept in the dark and environmental impact assessments not being conducted properly.

It is said that Gandhi assured to address the concerns raised by the members for necessary action.