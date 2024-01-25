Foundation stone laid for construction of rural haat

NAMSAI, 24 Jan: The foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of a Rural Haat was held at 2nd Mile here on Wednesday.

NABARD’s Arunachal Pradesh regional office is partnering with NOSAAP Producers Co. Ltd., a local farmers’ organization to fund the marketing infrastructure.

The main objective of the initiative is to address the challenges faced by local farmers who currently sell their produce by the roadside, exposing them to harsh weather conditions and traffic risks.

NABARD’s district development manager Kamal Roy, who led the foundation stone laying ceremony, explained the core objectives of the Rural Haat project and outlined the execution process.

NOSAAP CEO Chau Athina Chauhai expressed hope that the Haat will address marketing challenges faced by local farmers, vegetable growers and women’s SHGs, giving them a platform to sell their agricultural and horticultural produce.