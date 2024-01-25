Orientation meet on waste management bye-laws

BOLENG, 24 Jan: An orientation-cum-coordination meeting for awareness and implementation of the waste management bye-laws, viz, Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management and Handling) Bye-Laws, 2023, Arunachal Pradesh Plastic Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2023 and Arunachal Pradesh Construction and Demolition Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2023 was conducted here in Siang district under the banner of ‘Clean and Green Siang’ on Wednesday.

During the meeting, which was attended by various stakeholders including, admin officers, officials of the department of UD & housing, bazaar secretary/president, Pangin-Boleng market and shop-keepers and public, the Siang DC briefed the gathering on the three state-specific waste management bye-laws for compliance by the urban local bodies and the district urban development agency (DUDA). He urged the public to imbibe civic sense and contribute towards maintaining the pristine beauty and cleanliness of the district.

Department of UD & housing EE briefed on the revised rates of solid waste management user fees as per notified rates and requested co-operation for the same whilst the provisions of fines and penalties for violation of the bye-laws were briefed by CO development.

The user charge on garbage as per notified rates; imposition of penalty on defaulters thereof; safe waste management practices; duties and responsibilities of generator(s) of construction & demolition (C&D) waste, and the agency responsible for C&D waste management were also discussed during the meeting.

The office-bearers of the Pangin-Boleng Market Association, whilst putting forth their grievances regarding garbage disposal, assured to support the ‘Clean and Green Siang’ Mission.

The waste management byelaws have been framed as per the provision contained in the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 2007, and as per the provisions the SWM Rules, 2016. (DIPRO)