National Girl Child Day observed

ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: The National Girl Child Day was observed in the state on Wednesday to raise awareness about the inequalities a girl child faces in society.

The National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on 24 January to mark the anniversary of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Scheme, which was launched in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At Yingkiong, the Upper Siang district administration in collaboration with the women and child development department observed the day at govt. town primary school.

Attending the programme, deputy commissioner Hage Lailang spoke on the importance of empowerment of every girl child, accessibility to proper education and gender equality.

The DC narrated how the status of a girl child has changed over the time.

“Today girls are far better than boys in all spheres and even doing exceptionally excellent in competitive exams too,” the DC said. He encouraged the students to study hard and pursue their dream with hard work, patience and perseverance.

He also administered the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao pledge to all participants.

At Pasighat, the WCD department observed the Day at Mirbuk Community Hall.

Attending the programme, Boggong-II Zila Parishad Member Sumut Tasung appreciated the WCD department for actively taking part in various programmes related to women and child welfare in the district.

ICDS deputy director Machi Gao highlighted the objectives of the programme under the BBBP scheme. She informed that the NGCD was first initiated in the country by the ministry of women and child development in 2008. It serves as a reminder to address the major challenges being faced by women in the society like inequality (gender bias), discrimination, sexual abuse, exploitation, and many more and further added that every year on this day, awareness campaigns were organized across the country spreading the message of girls’ empowerment and equality.

The main participants were adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating mothers, pre-school children, supervisors, gram sevikas, anganwadi workers and helpers.

The day was also observed at the community health centre, Jang by Thingbu ICDS project, Jang. (DIPROs)