RGU faculty visits Gothenburg to develop platform for collaborative research works

RONO HILLS, 24 Jan: In an effort to sow the seed of academic collaborations with one of the leading universities, an ambassador of RGU Dr. Samikhya Bhuyan, who is the head in-charge of the department of soil science & agricultural chemistry, RGU, visited the University of Gothenburg, Sweden recently while liaisoning with prof. Henrik Aronsson of the University of Gothenburg who heads the department of biological and environmental sciences there.

After visiting the University and the Gryaab Wastewater Plant, Dr. Bhuyan is of the opinion that “RGU could collaborate with the Swedish counterparts and work on meticulous steps in turning the wastewater into a valuable resource.”

In her report presentation, she informed about how the plant serves as a vital hub for recycling water, embodying Sweden’s dedication to sustainable living.

“Gryaab is a fully automated plant with innovative combination of traditional processes, such as activated sludge with more modern biofilm processes and disc filters for polishing the effluent. The sludge has a certifying system to not contain heavy metal. Gryaab undertakes the crucial task of purifying the water and systematically removing a substantial portion of the nutrients responsible for eutrophication in the sea. This conscientious effort ensures that the treated water can be reintroduced into the natural cycle, benefiting the environment in the form of biogas and treated sludge. The purified water then finds its way back to the River Gota, eventually flowing into the sea,” her report says.

RGU vice chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha said, “Keeping in view the fact that Sweden is known as a global innovation leader with a long history and as an outstanding example of green technology, RGU under its innovation scheme had chosen University of Gothenburg in that country.” He said that known for its multidisciplinary approach, the university has achieved environmental certification and actively engages in initiatives for sustainable development. He divulged that RGU will carry out its collaborative research on wheat with the University of Gothenburg after entering into a MoU soon.

RGU registrar Dr. N.T Rikam, while appreciating Dr. Bhuyan, for a very positive report, said that the objectives based on the visit of faculty member to the leading institutes in Sweden will pave way for yielding desired results and will be path breaking for RGU in such relevant field of research as the Gryaab plant works with transformative approach to waste.

Dean of life sciences and agricultural sciences of RGU prof. Sumpam Tangjang also expressed his happiness that “more such domains where knowledge building activity as agreed upon between leading organisations should be worked upon maintaining a non exclusiveness approach.”

Earlier, RGU joint registrar Dr. David Pertin, while congratulating and informing about the grant of an Indian patent to Dr. Samikhya Bhuyan for her joint works on “Agricultural Drone for Crop Health Monitoring,” opined that establishing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between RGU and both the institutions of Sweden will be vital for joint ventures in the present Indian context and termed it as a very optimistic approach having high scopes in collaborative training, and research in the areas of public health and wealth management vis-à-vis public policy making and governance.