District Hq Gangging Dadumjona celebrates silver jubilee

Govt committed to preserve indigenous culture: Mein

NAMSAI, 24 Jan: Under the aegis of the Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang, the district HQ Gangging Dadumjona, Namsai celebrated 25 years of its establishment on Wednesday.

Attending the celebration, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein paid homage to the founder of the Donyi-Polo faith, Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo and remembered all the pioneers who brought forward a revolution to unite and strengthen the indigenous faith believers through improvisation in the traditional beliefs and prayers system, and by institutionalizing the Donyi-Polo Gangging.

Emphasizing the significance of holding on to ancient faiths in society, Mein said the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to preserving the various forms of traditions spread across the diverse states in India.

“Similarly, the Arunachal Pradesh government is working for preserving and promoting the indigenous cultures, values and traditions of the state,” he added.

On the occasion, the pioneers and their families, Taabe Abu (priests) and founding members were felicitated and a souvenir published by the silver jubilee celebration committee to commemorate the occasion, was also released. (DCM PR Cell)