Legal aid clinics inaugurated in 3 police stations

ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) inaugurated legal aid clinics at Doimukh, Nirjuli and Naharlagun police stations on Wednesday.

The main objective of the legal aid clinic is to provide speedy, easy and accessible legal aid service to the needy and poor section of the society.

APSLSA member secretary Yomge Ado, who inaugurated the clinics, highlighted the importance and objective of the legal aid clinic, free legal aid, free and competent legal services under the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987 and the role of para legal volunteers.

The legal aid functionaries-cum-front office advocates of APSLSA apprised the gathering about various NALSA mandated schemes and welfare schemes of the government like, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, etc. and the assistance rendered by legal services authorities to implement early access to justice at pre-arrest, arrest and remand stages.