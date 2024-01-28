Arunachal’s Yanung Jamoh Lego to be honoured with Padma Shri award

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: Yanung Jamoh Lego of Arunachal Pradesh, who has revived the traditional healing practices of the Adi community, has been chosen for the Padma Shri award this year.

Hailing from East Siang district, the 58-year-old woman is a former deputy director in the state agriculture department.

“I have been treating patients for the last 30 years. I am very happy to be honoured with this prestigious award. At first, I could not believe it,” Lego told PTI from Pasighat.

She revived the traditional system of treatment in the state, particularly in the Siang belt.

Congratulating her on getting the award, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that it is a proud moment for Arunachal.

“Hailing from the Adi tribe in East Siang, Ms Lego is an herbal medicine expert who, despite challenges, has devoted her life to the revival of the lost traditional healing system of our state. May you continue your exceptional work,” Khandu posted on X.

Lego said that profit-making has never been her motive as she gets pleasure by helping patients at the herbal clinic she operates near here.

The Adi community member also runs a YouTube channel on which she uploads videos on herbal medicine. (PTI)