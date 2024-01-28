BJYM conducts voter outreach progs

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Thursday organised a series of voter outreach programmes themed ‘NaMo Nav Matdata Sammelan’, covering 60 assembly constituencies in the state.

As many as 7,000 first-time voters were registered during the programmes, which also saw the participation of MLAs, senior party leaders, and panchayat members.

In Yachuli (L/Subansiri), state BJYM president Ritemso Manyu urged the first-time voters to “acknowledge the responsibility of voting right and support the party to become a part of building and developing Arunachal Pradesh and vikshit Bharat by 2047 amrit kaal.”