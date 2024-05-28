‘Ripples in conversation’ organised at RGU

Staff Reporter

RONO HILLS, 27 May: The Foundation for Indian Contemporary Arts, in collaboration with Royal Enfield, organised a programme themed ‘Ripples in conversation’ at Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS) here on Monday.

The programme featured talks on storytelling through documentation and folk music. The session was moderated by Millo Ankha, who is a fellow at the Foundation for Indian Contemporary Art, the Himalayan fellowship for creative practitioners.Cultural activist Gyati Rana, musician and artist Dobom Doji, and AITS Professor Dr Jumyir Basar were the resource persons.

During the programme, academicians, artists and the cultural activist engaged with the university’s research scholars and shared snippets of their personal journeys.

Doji said that he learnt folksongs from his parents and grandparents, while Rana highlighted how he shares his shamanic wisdom through YouTube. He also answered questions raised by the research scholars.

The event encompassed new ways of storytelling, making music, conducting researches, and exploring different forms of cultural activism in modern-day Arunachal Pradesh. It emphasised how various mediums of storytelling can connect the people to their roots and shape their present.

Professors and research scholars from various departments attended the programme.