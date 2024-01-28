Vivekananda Jayanti celebrated

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) here celebrated Vivekananda Jayanti on Saturday.

Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain, who attended the celebration as a guest, in his speech motivated the students to “follow the saying of Swamiji in your lives,” and gave away ‘proficiency prizes’ to the students on the occasion.

He advised the students to “follow the formula of 4 D’s – determination, desire, decision and discipline – to succeed in your ambition,” and urged the parents “not to criticise, complain and compare the children, as every child has different potential.”

VKV Principal A Krishnan also spoke.

The celebration featured a cultural presentation.

The VKV in Jairampur in Changlang district also organised a number of activities, such as yogasanas, thought-provoking presentations, dramatic enactments, and traditional dances to mark Vivekananda Jayanti on Saturday.