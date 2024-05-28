IMD issues alert for Arunachal

Red alert for P/Pare, Kameng districts, Pakke-Kessang

ITANAGAR, 27 May: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Arunachal Pradesh for the next three days as thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rainfall have been predicted in the state.

Thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rainfall are very likely in isolated places in Papum Pare and West Kameng districts, and thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rainfall are very likely in isolated places in East Kameng and Pakke-Kessang districts on 28 and 29 May, the IMD said.

It has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri, Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Lohit, Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts on 28 and 29 May.

Thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rainfall are likely to occur in Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare, Siang, Lohit, East Kameng, West Kameng, Kurung Kumey, West Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts on 29 and 30 May, it said.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides, leading to temporary road blockages, and flashfloods that may cause damage to kutcha roads and vulnerable infrastructures, the IMD warned.

It advised people to avoid going to landslide-prone areas.