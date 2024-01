ITANAGAR, 28 Jan: Sosar Tama and Tang Tada of Arunachal Pradesh won a bronze medal in weightlifting and judo, respectively, in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) underway in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Competing in the 55 kg category, Tama lifted 91 kgs in snatch and 121 kgs in clean and jerk, for a total 212 kgs.

Tada won the medal by Ippon in the below 50 kg category against his opponent Roshan Kumar of Chandigarh.