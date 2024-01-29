Tourism dept conducts basic trg in ‘birding guide’

BHALUKPONG, 28 Jan: The tourism department conducted a basic training programme on ‘birding, butterfly and orchid guide’ for unemployed youths at the Orchid Research Centre in Tippi and the Pakke Tiger Reserve, Tippi Range, as part of the National Tourism Day celebration, from 22 to 24 January.

Range Forest Officer Yani Nyodu and Forester Peli Zirdo were the resource persons of the orchid guide training, which was conducted at the Orchid Research Centre on 22 January.

The birding guide training was conducted at the Pakke Tiger Reserve, Tippi Range, on 23 January. WWF Senior Project Officer Dr Anurag Vishwakarma was the resource person.

The butterfly guide training was conducted at the Pakke Tiger Reserve. The resource persons were researcher Shyamal Kashyap and tour operator Alok Das.