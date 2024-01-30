Late Matey’s son to contest assembly polls

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: Yangsen Matey, son of former Khonsa West MLA Yumsem Matey, has said that he will contest the assembly polls from his late father’s constituency.

The assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh are due this year.

Yangsen’s father represented the Khonsa West seat in Tirap district.

Yangsen, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, said that he is hopeful that he will get the party ticket to contest the assembly polls.

Twenty-nine-year-old Yangsen said, “I want to unite the people, especially Noctes and Ollos. I want to shed the political differences among the people and bring them together, which was my father’s dream also.”

He appealed to the people not to fight against each other due to political and ideological differences.

Yumsem Matey was shot dead by unknown assailants near the Indo-Myanmar border in Lazu circle of the district on 16 December last year.

On 21 December, the state government handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency. (PTI)