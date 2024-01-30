Over 600 benefit from APCA’s health camps

TATO, 29 Jan: Around 650 patients benefitted from health camps organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA) at Tato, Mechukha and Monigong in Shi-Yomi district last Saturday, in collaboration with the national programme for control of blindness & visual impairment (NPCBVI).

The camps, held simultaneously in the three areas, were inaugurated in Tato by CO Dr. Nyato Doje, in the presence of DMO Dr. Gumjum Ete, and others. The medical teams were led by SPO Dr. Taba Khanna and DDHS and the APCA’s family welfare president Dr. Rina Ronya. Five hundred patients received treatment and medicines at the camp in Tato alone.

The camps provided general medicine, surgery, obstetrics, gynaecology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology and dental treatment.

“Around 350 eye patients were provided with spectacles for free,” the APCA informed in a release, adding that “50 cataract patients were screened, and will be taken to the Aalo (W/Siang) general hospital for free-of-cost operation, in collaboration with the NPCBVI.”

The circle officer thanked the APCA for providing the services to the people of Shi-Yomi, saying that “there is a need for such services due to scarcity of health facilities in the district,” the release added.

The DMO and the patients similarly thanked the APCA.

APCA president Taw Tebin expressed gratitude to the state government, the health & family welfare secretary and the health services director “for giving permission for conducting the health camps.”

ACF president Tarh Miri also expressed appreciation for the APCA’s yeoman service.

“The health camps were conducted by voluntary contribution of the APCA medical wing members with the sole desire to reach the un-reached and give our services,” APCA medical wing convener Dr. Tabu Muri said.