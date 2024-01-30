Major bureaucratic reshuffle effected

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: The government of India has effected major reshuffle of bureaucrats belonging to AGMUT cadre. The Rural Development & Panchayati Raj secretary A.R Talwade along with Arunachal Bhavan, New Delhi’s special resident commissioner Mithali Namchoom have been transferred to Puducherry and Delhi respectively.

Secretary Talwade was recently in news after Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K Saxena directed that an FIR be registered against him.

He was alleged of pressuring his subordinate to collect money from liquor shops during his tenure as the senior general manager of the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation from 2015-’16.

Talwade had denied the allegation, terming it “baseless and without any truth.”

Former West Kameng deputy commissioner Dr. Sonal Swaroop returns to Arunachal Pradesh after being transferred from Delhi to the state.

Senior police officer, DIGP headquarters Asif Md Ali has been transferred to Delhi from Arunachal. The SP Itanagar Rohit Rajbir Singh and SP Tirap Rahul Gupta have been transferred to Goa. The 1999 batch IPS officer Vivek Kishore has been transferred to Arunachal from Delhi along with another senior police officer Chinmoy Biswal. These transfers have been done just a few months ahead of the general election in the country.