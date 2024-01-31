Training prog for farmers organised

DEOMALI, 30 Jan: The Tirap KVK organised a training programme for farmers, themed ‘Scope of floriculture and input distribution in Arunachal Pradesh’, here on Tuesday, in collaboration with Pasighat (E/Siang)-based College of Horticulture & Forestry’s floriculture department.

Resource persons Dr Narendra Kumar, Pasighat-based College of Agriculture Professor Sunil Kumar, and KVK horticulture scientist Dr Abhimanyu Chaturvedi apprised the 20 farmers who participated in the programme of “the commercial floricultural crops suitable for Arunachal Pradesh and their practical implementation,” the KVK informed in a release.

They advised the farmers to grow “marigold, chrysanthemum, china aster, etc, flower crops because these crops don’t need special care and their marketing value prevails in every district,” it said, adding that farm implements were later distributed to the farmers.