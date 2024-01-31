ATS seizes tobacco products

ZIRO, 30 Jan: The anti-tobacco squad (ATS), led by Town Magistrate Tenzin Yangchen, on Tuesday seized large quantities of cigarettes and other banned tobacco products during raids conducted in various shops operating in and around educational institutions in Hapoli town in Lower Subansiri district.

The raid was part of the ATS’ routine activity to check illegal sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under Section 6 (b) of the COTPA, 2003, which bans the sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of an educational institution.