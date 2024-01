LONGDING, 30 Jan: The Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Wancho Cultural Society, organised a Wancho indigenous sports event here on Tuesday as a precursor to the upcoming Oria festival.

Promotion and preservation of indigenous games like bamboo stilts fight, bamboo climbing, javelin throw, bamboo push, bamboo trap dance, and tug of war were the major focus of the event, which saw the participation of more than 150 sportspersons from over 12 villages. (DIPRO)