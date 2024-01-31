DNGC celebrates Fit India Week

Mayor kicks off football matches

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tamme Passang on Tuesday kicked off football matches organised by Dera Natung Govt College (DNGC) here, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), to mark the 5th edition of the Fit India Week.

The mayor in his address emphasised the importance of teachers’ and parents’ involvement in helping children develop healthy habits, and urged everyone to “become more involved in order to foster positive wellbeing.”

Emphasising that “healthy living should be a part of our lifestyle,” the mayor said, “One should be fit himself first, and then can create awareness among others.”

DNGC Principal MQ Khan in his address stressed on the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle and eating habits, and added that “the faculty members should inculcate more physical activities in the curriculum, so as to improve (the students’) academic potential while building a healthy body.”

Naharlagun-based SAI Central In-charge Inkamlak Newmai, faculty members, students, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers were also present at the programme. (DIPR)