MWSAP concerned over Manipur crisis, calls for dialogue for restoration of peace

ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: The Manipuri Welfare Society of Arunachal Pradesh (MWSAP) has expressed concern over the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

Focusing on the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict in Manipur, the MWSAP in its 20th annual general body meeting held in Naharlagun on 8 December observed that “the Manipur crisis for more than 19 months has seen increasing unrest and humanitarian concerns.”

The society called for urgent dialogue, security measures,socioeconomic initiatives, and humanitarian aid for restoration of peace in Manipur.

Addressing the Manipuri community during the meeting, former president of the Arunachal Christian Forum and prominent social worker Toko Teki appealed

to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene for a swift resolution to the Manipur crisis.

Commending the longstanding harmonious relationship between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, Teki also emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence.

Lauding the contributions of the Manipuri people in the field of education, culture and sports in Arunachal, he announced a donation of Rs 50,000 for the victims of the current Manipur crisis, the MWSAP informed in a release.

The event served as a platform to evaluate the society’s achievements, address the ongoing crisis in Manipur, and chalk out plans for the future, the release said.