Guv advocates adopting TB patients

ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik has called upon the political leadership, government officials and community leaders to adopt tuberculosis (TB) patients.

He said this while reviewing the implementation of the National TB Elimination Programme in the state with Health Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The two discussed the special 100-day campaign announced by the prime minister recently, and the governor advocated

“multipronged efforts, including doubling patient support, use of technology and better diagnostic tools and exploration of newer drugs.”

He added that the special 100-day campaign “must be a mass movement in the state.”

Parnaik, who has adopted several TB patients from seven districts of the state to motivate people to join the Ni-kshay Mitra scheme, said that “with the collective effort of all Arunahali, the state can eliminate TB from the state by 2025.”

He appealed to the medical officials concerned to reach out to the affected people and start treatment as soon as possible.

“As the state’s population is comparatively very low, the medical fraternity of the state will be able to achieve ‘TB Mukt-Arunachal’,” he said.

The governor also appealed to corporate houses to participate in the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to provide crucial support to TB patients through the corporate houses’ corporate social responsibility schemes. (Raj Bhavan)