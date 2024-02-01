FMD vaccination from 5 Feb onwards

ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: Vaccination against foot and mouth disease (FMD) in all cloven-footed animals, and “once-in-lifetime vaccination against Brucella (aged 4-8 months)” will be administered to ear-tagged livestock, starting 5 February, by the animal husbandry & veterinary department here, the department informed in a release.

It further said that it will simultaneously carry out registration of new owners and new animals “as per schedule, from 5 to 8 February, at Chandannagar (left bank of the Senki river), DNGC, the polytechnic college, Vivek Vihar, RKM Hospital, F&G Colony, Senki View, Niti Vihar, IG Park, GHSS, Minister Colony, Raj Bhavan, Doni-Polo road, Daria Hill, Mowb-I & II, Nyokom Lapang, and Adi Basti.”